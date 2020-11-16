Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.21 ($30.84).

Shares of JEN opened at €24.34 ($28.64) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €29.20 ($34.35).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

