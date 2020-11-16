Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

