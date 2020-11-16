Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.67 ($194.90).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €150.18 ($176.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

