Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €25.20 ($29.65) on Friday. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

