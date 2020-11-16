Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.69 ($23.16).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.03 and a 200-day moving average of €14.45. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

