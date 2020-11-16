Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €18.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.45. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.