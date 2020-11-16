Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

FRA:DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.89.

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

