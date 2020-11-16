Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €39.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.89.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

