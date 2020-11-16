Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €49.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.89.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

