DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,997.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. In the last week, DEX has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $31,997.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 117,952.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

