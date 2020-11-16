DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 67.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total value of $654,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $336.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

