DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

DHT has decreased its dividend by 71.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

