DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €15.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.42 ($19.31).

DIC opened at €11.78 ($13.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.23. DIC Asset AG has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a market capitalization of $949.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

