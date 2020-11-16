Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,276,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $213.90 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

