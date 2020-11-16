Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,138,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $89,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,246.50, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

