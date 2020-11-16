Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $29,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.60 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.87. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $334,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,110 shares of company stock worth $3,407,417 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

