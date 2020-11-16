Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.38.

TSE DPM opened at C$8.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 284.84. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$10.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total transaction of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,010.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

