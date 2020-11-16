Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

ECC stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.