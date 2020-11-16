Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eargo.

EAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

EAR opened at $34.40 on Monday. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

