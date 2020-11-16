easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 736.40 ($9.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 604.15. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

