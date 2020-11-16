ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$6.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.71.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

