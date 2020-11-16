Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts expect Edap Tms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EDAP opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.45 and a beta of 2.15. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

