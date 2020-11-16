Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $89,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

