Eight Capital Raises AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$8.50

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$4.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AT. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:AT opened at C$6.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.68. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. The stock has a market cap of $336.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.82.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

