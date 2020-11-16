ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €8.60 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.19 ($7.28).

ZIL2 stock opened at €10.68 ($12.56) on Thursday. ElringKlinger AG has a 1-year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of €11.34 ($13.34). The firm has a market cap of $676.69 million and a P/E ratio of -35.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.95 and its 200-day moving average is €6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

