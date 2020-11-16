Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

Shares of AKO.B stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.