Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

NYSE:EMR opened at $75.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

