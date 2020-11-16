Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERII. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $10.13 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $568.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

