Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) Insider Purchases £53,556.84 in Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law acquired 446,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £53,556.84 ($69,972.35).

NTQ opened at GBX 14.70 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.16.

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

