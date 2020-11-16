Ether-1 Market Cap Hits $530,360.76 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $530,360.76 and approximately $14,239.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 54,889,186 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

