Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after buying an additional 4,666,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

