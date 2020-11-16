Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,716.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 198.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

