Evogene (EVGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

