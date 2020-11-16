Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FIE. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.63 ($80.74).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €64.20 ($75.53) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €67.93 and a 200 day moving average of €63.65. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

