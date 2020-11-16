Financial Comparison: CAI International (NYSE:CAI) & AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY)

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) and AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of AeroCentury shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of CAI International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAI International and AeroCentury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAI International 7.22% 10.61% 2.15% AeroCentury -199.66% -173.74% -15.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAI International and AeroCentury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAI International $416.54 million 1.27 $31.01 million $2.34 12.77 AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.11 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

CAI International has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CAI International and AeroCentury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAI International 0 0 1 0 3.00 AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAI International presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. Given CAI International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CAI International is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Risk and Volatility

CAI International has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroCentury has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAI International beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and manages equipment for to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2019, it had a container fleet comprised 1,727,816 cost equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

