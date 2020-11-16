Financial Comparison: Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) and Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) and Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

This table compares Skyline Champion and Nobility Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyline Champion $1.37 billion 1.20 $58.16 million $1.15 25.17 Nobility Homes $47.35 million 1.76 $8.81 million N/A N/A

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than Nobility Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Skyline Champion has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nobility Homes has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skyline Champion and Nobility Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyline Champion 0 0 0 0 N/A Nobility Homes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Skyline Champion shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Skyline Champion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.0% of Nobility Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skyline Champion and Nobility Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyline Champion 4.14% 11.90% 7.40% Nobility Homes 17.46% 14.27% 12.56%

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Nobility Homes Company Profile

Nobility Homes, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. In addition, it offers retail insurance services, which involve placing various types of insurance, such as property and casualty, automobile, and extended home warranty coverage with insurance underwriters on behalf of its customers in connection with their purchase and financing of manufactured homes, as well as operates as a licensed mortgage loan originator. As of November 2, 2019, the company operated 10 retail sales centers in Ocala, Chiefland, Auburndale, Inverness, Hudson, Tavares, Yulee, Panama City, and Punta Gorda. Nobility Homes, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.