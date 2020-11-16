Financial Survey: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) versus Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CubeSmart pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 1.56% 0.41% 0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CubeSmart and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 5 3 0 2.10 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 1 1 3 0 2.40

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $32.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus price target of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 10.31 $169.12 million $1.69 20.12 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $158.52 million 8.99 $29.80 million $0.85 17.12

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.