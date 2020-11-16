First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of FNWB opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 133,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

