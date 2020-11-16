First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of ResMed worth $27,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,350 shares of company stock worth $5,797,434. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $214.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.