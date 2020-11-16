Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,397 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $78,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.26.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

