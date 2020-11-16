FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,572.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, 140166 dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $260.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.66. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

