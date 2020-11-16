Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS FLUX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Michael Johnson bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,625 shares of company stock worth $662,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

