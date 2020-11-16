Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

FLUX stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Michael Johnson bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 165,625 shares of company stock valued at $662,500. Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

