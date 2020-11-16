Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

