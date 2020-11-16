Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CSFB upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

