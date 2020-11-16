Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$54.37 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTS. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

