Fraser McIntyre Acquires 130 Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £341.90 ($446.69).

SCF opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.56. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 171.17 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $164.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.