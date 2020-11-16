Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $116.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.