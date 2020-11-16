Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 5,929 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

