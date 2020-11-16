Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $137.59 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

